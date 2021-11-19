A 15-year-old Basic Education Certificate (BECE) candidate was embarrassed at Mankessim Methodist B Primary School centre after her invigilator prevented her from attending to nature’s call during the exam.

According to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, the victim and her colleagues were writing their last paper, ICT on Friday when this unusual incident happened.

The victim eased on herself some minutes later after her numerous pleas to the invigilator fell on deaf ears, creating an unpleasant smell.

A source said the invigilator thought the pupil was giving an excuse to smuggle a foreign material into the examination hall.

“We waited for the child to return from the girl’s dormitory after the incident but she wasn’t showing up so Mr Hayford and I rushed there to console and help her return to the examination hall. She didn’t want to return to the hall since she was embarrassed. Also, they have camped the girl at the hall and we were prevented to meet her after the children completed the exam,” another witness narrated.

Meanwhile, the supervisor is expected to hold a meeting with the Mfantseman Municipal Education Director to discuss the issues.

