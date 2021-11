The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is cautioning people who rear animals to stop using antibiotics as growth promoters in food producing animals.

In statement issued on their social handle on Sunday afternoon, November 21, 2021, the FDA said using antibiotics as growth promoters increases antimicrobial resistance in people who consume such animals.

“Stop using antibiotics as growth promoters in food producing animals as this ends up on our dining tables increasing antimicrobial resistance. Help stop antimicrobial resistance by spreading the awareness,” the statement read.