Four ayalolo buses have been burnt in a fire outbreak at the Ashanti regional workshop of the State Transport Company (STC) in Kumasi.

A witness, P. A. Adusei, narrating the unfortunate incident to Joy News, explained that the fire engulfed the buses around 10:20 pm Wednesday night.

According to the source, the drivers parked the buses and left and later saw smoke coming out from one of the vehicles.

“We couldn’t control the fire and it transferred from one bus to the other. We called fire service to help. When they came, the fire had engulfed and burnt all the four buses,” the source said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known but it is suspected that an electrical fault is believed to have sparked the blaze

It took the intervention of the personnel from the fire service to control the inferno. Officials of STC were tight-lipped over the unfortunate development when reached.

Meanwhile, an investigation has commenced into the matter by officials of the Ghana National Fire Service who managed to save the situation from escalating.