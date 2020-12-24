A former Northern Region Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hajia Habib-Jawula, has passed on.

Reports indicate she died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, aged 78 but was buried on Wednesday in accordance with Islamic customs.

Her Adua and final funeral rites have been scheduled for Monday, December 28, 2020, at Salaga.

She was a former Council of State member and Ghana’s former ambassador to Denmark and the Scandinavia.

Hajia Habib-Jawula served as an NDC executive from 1997 to 2000 and as a Council of State member from 1992 to 1996.

She was the wife of the late Alhaji Habib Jawula (Founder Member of the Progress Party) and niece of former Convention People’s Party (CPP) flag bearer, Dr Abu Sakara.

Read details of her funeral rites below: