The Banda Traditional Council in the Bono Region has charged against the Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman, Kwame Baffoe ‘Abronye’, over some alleged derogatory comments he made against the tribe.

Abronye, speaking in a radio interview, allegedly labelled “all the people of Banda-Ahenkro as lawless and violent people. They kill people and eat up their flesh. In short, Banda-Ahenkro people are murderers and cannibals.”

The Banda Traditional Council has, following the comment, given Abronye a two-week ultimatum to retract and apologise.

According to Council, the statement is an insult to the Paramount Chief, the queen-mother, the Divisional Chiefs and all the people of Banda-Ahenkro, especially when he gave no evidence to back his claims.

Speaking at a press conference at the Banda Ahenkro Chief’s palace, the Osiakwanhene of Banda Traditional area, Nana Bankwadi said the Traditional Council is calling on Abronye to make amends else they will act accordingly.

They also called on the government and the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, find the perpetrators who killed 28-year-old Wulo Chame Silas, a student-teacher and an evangelist during the registration exercise in front of the NPP office.

He said since the incident no arrest has been made and that the suspects, who were allegedly arrested at Banda Kabrono, by the Police in Sunyani, were allegedly released.

He said there should be justice in the matter as soon as possible.