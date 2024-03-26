Three remarkable young minds have made Ghana proud by sweeping all three top awards at the International Excellence Awards for WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023.

Out of a total of 2,327,342 candidates from the five member countries of the Council, Master Leonard Kofi M. Amo-Kodieh formerly of St. James Seminary Senior High School was adjudged the 1st Overall Best Candidate, Master Selorm Dzandu of Labone Senior High School was adjudged the 2nd Overall best Candidate while Master Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi formerly of St. James Seminary Senior High School was adjudged the 3rd Overall Best Candidate.

Master Leonard Kofi M. Amo-Kodieh and Master Dzandu Selorm are both studying Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology while Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi is studying Computer Engineering at Ashesi University.

The three overall best candidates were honoured for their academic excellence at the Opening Ceremony of the 72nd Annual Council Meeting in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Delivering his valedictory speech, Master Leonard Kofi M. Amo-Kodieh appealed to students from the five West African countries to take their education seriously as he believes that is the key driving force in changing the world.

The Head of National Office, Mrs. Wendy Addy-Lamptey, Chief Government Nominee to Council, Dr. Eric Nkansah, Council Members from Ghana and the Headmaster of St. James Seminary SHS, Father Owusu Sekyere attended the ceremony.

The International Excellence Awards was instituted in 1985 to honour candidates with outstanding performance in the Council’s Senior High School Certificate examinations. Originally, the awards were based on the results of the School Candidates’ (May/June) SC/GCE ‘O’ Level (International) examination.

With the phasing out of the SC/GCE examinations and their replacement in 1998 by WASSCE, the Awards are now based on the results of the School Candidates’ version of WASSCE.

This year’s Council Meeting which started from Monday, 18th will end on Friday, 22nd March, 2024.

