Three persons who aided Charles Nii Armah Mensah, otherwise known as Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall artiste, to publish on social media that the musician had been shot, have been fined by an Accra Circuit Court.
The trio, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator, also known as Gangee and Iddrisu Yussif, who appeared before the Court on Friday, pleaded guilty to the charges of aiding and abetting a crime.
The court presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Kowah Quarshie convicted them on their own pleas and sentenced them to a fine of GH¢960 each, making GH¢2,880 in total.
In default, each person would serve a two-week imprisonment.
Shatta Wale on June 29, 2022, was fined GH¢2,000 for publishing false news.
ALSO READ:
Free at last – Shatta Wale declares as court case ends
Release mobile phones of Shatta Wale to him – Court orders police
This was after he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. Shatta Wale, in default, was to serve three months’ imprisonment.
Shatta Wale on October 18, 2021, published on social media that he had been shot following a prophecy by an Accra-based prophet.
The three people were said to have aided the musician by publishing the false news.