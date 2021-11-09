The Accra Circuit Court 4 has ordered the release of mobile phones belonging to Shatta Wale and his teammates, which are still in police possession.

Lawyer for both the dancehall artiste and his team members, Jerry Avenorgbo, told judge Emmanuel Essandor that the items were confiscated upon his clients’ arrest and have since not been released.

He argued that his clients being lifestyle and entertainment personalities largely depend on their mobile phones, and the police’s continuous withholding of same hinder their survival.

According to Mr Avenorgbo, all pieces of information the police would need for their investigation are already on social media as such, going into his clients’ phones would only serve to breach their privacy.

Judge Essandor, thus, ruled that: “It is not the work of the defence to help the prosecution to do their case. After all, the accused is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. The phones of the accused should be released to them. The alleged offences were allegedly made on social media.”

The case has been adjourned to December 7, 2021.