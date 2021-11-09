The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has blamed the widespread power outages (dumsor) experienced in most parts of the country on Monday night on “significant disturbance” in its power systems.

Many parts of the country including Takokradi, Dansoman, Nima, Teshie, Tarkwa, and areas in the Bono Region reported the outage.

According to the outfit, its power generating units at Aboadze and Bui tripped, hence the incident.

“All generating units at Aboadze Enclave and Bui tripped, resulting in a power outage in sections of Accra, the Western, Middle, and Northern parts of the country.

“At 4.50GMT on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in the process of restoring the remaining BSPs, a second disturbance occurred, resulting in the loss of generating units at Aboadze Enclave and Bui.

“This led to another interruption of electricity supply to several areas of Accra, the Western, Middle, and Northern parts of the country,” a statement read in part.

Meanwhile, GRIDCo assured, “Power has been restored to all the Bulk Supply Points to provide a stable power system for dependable and efficient power supply for national and economic growth.”

