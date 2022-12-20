The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced an award scheme dubbed, Ghana Health Service Excellence Awards Scheme to honour best performing CHPS, Health Centres, Primary and Secondary level hospitals, district and regional hospitals among others.

The scheme seeks to award hard working and dedicated healthcare providers which will acknowledge outstanding staff, promote quality healthcare, excellence and to motivate others to do more.

These 1,893 health service workers and facilities will be awarded beginning from the district level in the first quarter of 2023 ie. January – March.

Regional level takes place between April and June while the national level award will be held between July and September 2023 to climax the scheme for the year.

The three broad categories are the Service Level Awards, (this will focus on Hospitals, CHPS compound etc.), Individual Level Awards and Special Level Awards.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of GHS, told the press at the launch the service is looking up to corporate institutions for sponsorship so awesome prizes can be prepared for the awardees.

Meanwhile, in a remark by Chairman, Governing Council, Ghana Health Service Dr Sefa Sarpong Bediako, the council welcomed and supported the effort of Management to launch an

Awards Scheme for the service.



“We strongly believe that the Awards Scheme will be an opportunity to celebrate our health workers, who have continued to deliver outstanding services to improve the quality of care and the health indicators in our dear country,” he said.