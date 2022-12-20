The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the ruling government must desist from making excuses for the current economic crisis.

The party contends the attribution of difficulties to the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic are mere pretexts that should not be entertained.

The government has on numerous occasions blamed these two events for the hardship being experienced by Ghanaians.

The government, which is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support to revive the economy, is rolling out other measures to bring relief.

“We have spoken about the complete deception of using COVID-19 as if COVID-19 did not happen, or Russia, Ukraine did not happen in any part of the world. If you look at what was happening in these countries viz-a-viz what was happening in Ghana, you can see that this is a government that is massively deceiving the people and finding excuses.

“Why will anyone believe the government? Any serious person in this country who knows all that is happening in Africa will not take that story seriously,” says the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey.

Speaking on Citi News, the new chief scribe of the NDC said the party is gearing up to ensure that the NPP is voted out of power.

“Look at where they have taken our debt to. Have they fixed dumsor? Countries have faced COVID-19 but do they not have a stronger economy? So what is this excuse about COVID-19? Have they faced the Single Spine Salary that we had to face? These are plain excuses by a bunch of toxic and incompetent people who are corrupt to the core. That is what we have.”