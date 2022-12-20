The Head Pastor of the Apostles’ Continuation Church, Pastor Isaac Osei Frimpong, has cautioned the Government of Ghana against bowing to international pressure to accept LGBTQ+ rights, as its consequences will be unbearable.

The church has waged into the controversy of LGBTQ+ in the country as Parliament is yet to pass the bill to criminalise the activities of the LGBTQ+ community.

Recently, United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, advised Ghanaians and their representatives in Parliament to respect international obligations and domestic laws which centre on the need to protect the rights of all persons, irrespective of their sexual orientation.

The Parliament of Ghana is currently considering the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values 2021 which will among other things prohibit advocacy of same-sex or homosexual practices in the country.

International organisations have raised concerns that the Bill could infringe on the rights of LGBTQ+ persons who are a minority group in the country.

Commenting on tightening of laws against homosexuals in Ghana, she said: “We are not commenting on the morality of this. We are just asking for people’s rights to be respected so that they be left peaceful and free from harm.”

But, speaking on the sidelines of activities to climax this year’s convention, the Head Pastor of the Church, Rev. Isaac Osei Frimpong, cautioned this government and its successors against any attempt to accept LGBTQ+ rights.

According to him, it is an abomination in the sight of God and its punishment is very serious.

He also expressed worry over the low noise surrounding this Christmas and added that the birth of Christ should have been the greatest news of the day.

He also urged Christians to accept Christ as their Lord and personal saviour.

The Apostles’ Continuation Church International is a Bible teaching church with the main aim of winning souls for Christ.

As part of this year’s edition of their annual Christmas Convention, the church is entreating all believers to observe the significance of the birth of Christ and celebrate accordingly.