A second woman, Gabrielle Hutchinson, has died after being injured in a crush outside a concert by Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Asake, in London.

Asake’s 02 Academy concert in Brixton was cancelled after hundreds of fans attempted to enter without ticket, leading to a stampede.

According to the police, one of the four persons were in critical condition, 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo had died of injuries sustained in the incident.

In a latest update by the police in British capital, another fan, Gabrielle Hutchinson, has also passed on.

The 23-year-old woman was working as one of the contracted security providers for the gig at the 02 Academy in Brixton, south London, on Thursday evening.

It is reported that a third woman, aged 21, is in critical condition in a hospital.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, in charge of the investigation, called the second death “devastating news” and sent his condolences to the woman’s family.



Asake has published a statement in response to the initial demise, revealing that he is “overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.”

He added that he has been communicating with the grieving family and will continue to do so.

Asake also urged all who have footages of the night to hand them over to the police to facilitate investigations.