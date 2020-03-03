Nigeria music star, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, has finally dropped a new album titled ‘Warriors’.

The musician hosted a couple of friends and fans at the album’s listening session which was held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Warriors, he admitted, is to commemorate his 20 years on stage as a performing artiste in the Nigerian entertainment space.

“Anticipate!!! This album is for warriors,” he had earlier wrote on his Instagram page after uploading the art work of the album cover.

In a subsequent post, he shared a video from the listening session which had big Nigerian acts such as Ini Edo representing.

