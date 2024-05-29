Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, has explained the rationale behind excluding Andre Ayew from the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The skipper, who plays for Le Havre, has been left out of the 26-man squad set to face Mali and the Central African Republic.

Addo at a press conference held at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters on Wednesday said “I had a lengthy discussion with Andre, providing him with the reasons for his absence from the squad. I prefer not to dwell on players who aren’t included,” stated the 43-year-old coach.

Acknowledging Ayew’s significant contributions to the national team, Addo described the decision as challenging.

“It wasn’t an easy choice, but I felt it necessary to explain it to him. While Andre is a living legend, prioritizing the team’s best interests was paramount,” he added.

The Black Stars is scheduled to face Mali in Bamako on June 6, 2024, followed by a home fixture against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi four days later.