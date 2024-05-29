The Regional Girls Education Officer in the Oti Region, Milicent Abrah Aidoo Boame, has appealed passionately to both non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the government to establish a sanitary pad bank in the region.

Milicent believes that providing free sanitary pads to young girls in the region will ensure that they have access to proper menstrual hygiene products, which will help prevent teenage pregnancies.

She made this request during the World Menstrual Day awareness event in Nkwanta South, organized by the Nkwanta South Municipal Education Directorate in collaboration with the Women And Development Project (WADEP).

She highlighted that, many girls in the region come from low-income families and cannot afford to buy sanitary pads, leading them to resort to using unhygienic materials during their periods.

By setting up a sanitary pad bank, she said young girls will be empowered to stay in school and focus on their education, rather than worrying about their menstrual hygiene.

The Regional Girls Education Officer called on NGOs and the government to work together to establish a sanitary pad bank in the Oti Region, where girls can access free or subsidized sanitary pads.

For her part, the manager of the Women and Development Project (WADEP), Irish Kophey Yoek, has expressed deep concern about the high rates of teenage pregnancies in the area.

She believes that, the lack of proper sex education and awareness among teenagers is a major contributing factor to this alarming trend.

Madam Kophey advocates for comprehensive sex education programs to be implemented in schools and communities to educate young people about the risks and consequences of early pregnancy.

