The Black Stars will be without eight key players for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

On Wednesday, May 29, head coach Otto Addo revealed his 26-man squad for the upcoming matches.

Ghana is set to face Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home game against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

However, several notable players are absent from the squad. Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams, Anderlecht’s Majeed Ashimeru, and long-time absentee Daniel-Kofi Kyereh are not included.

Additionally, Iddrisu Baba of Almeria, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Paintsil, Nathaniel Adjei, and Dennis Odoi are sidelined due to injuries.

These players are either recovering from surgery or beginning their rehabilitation.

The Black Stars will start their preparations for the June fixtures on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Ghana aims to bounce back after securing only one win and one loss in their first two matches, leaving them fourth in Group I with just three points.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Jojo Wollacot (Hibernian FC), Frederick Asare (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders: Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Ebenezer Annan (FK Novi Pazar), Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahce Istanbul), Alidu Seidu (Stade Rennes), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyon), Salis Abdul Samed (RC Lens), Ibrahim Sulemana (Cagliari Calcio), Edmund Addo (FK Radnicki Nis), Thomas Partey (FC Arsenal), Elisha Owusu ( AJ Auxerre), Abu Francis (Cercle Brugge).

Forwards: Osman Bukari (RS Belgrade), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City, loan from Sporting CP), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Ibrahim Osman (FC Nordsjaelland), Kamaldeen Sulemana (FC Southampton), Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich).