The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the filing fees for the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections will be same set in 2020.

According to the EC, presidential candidates will be required to pay a filing fee of GH¢100,000, while parliamentary candidates will maintain a filing fee of GH¢10,000.

This decision was conveyed through a joint statement issued by the EC and representatives from various political parties following the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Thursday, March 7.

“The filing fees for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections will remain the same as in 2020,” an excerpt of the statement said.

The communiqué, signed by Michael Boadu, Acting Head of Public Affairs at the EC, also recognized the collaborative efforts of political party leaders in shaping the plans for the upcoming 2024 Election.

“The leaders of Political Parties made useful inputs into the 2024 Election Plan. The Commission indicated its willingness to implement a number of the suggestions.”

“Political Parties at the meeting unanimously commended the Electoral Commission for the preparation of a comprehensive calendar to govern the 2024 Elections,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, in a correlated update, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced its decision to retain the use of indelible ink for the upcoming elections.

Additionally, the EC disclosed that the Limited Voter Registration Exercise will span 21 days, running from Tuesday, May 7th to Monday, May 27.

“The Electoral Commission will maintain the indelible ink as the electoral stain for the marking of voters in the 2024 General Elections. The Limited Voter Registration Exercise will be for a twenty-one (21) day period commencing, Tuesday 7th May to Monday 27th May, 2024.”

“The exercise will be conducted at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission and in difficult-to-access electoral areas.”

Below is the full statement

