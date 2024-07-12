Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has cautioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against assuming they have already won the 2024 general elections.

He stressed the need for the NDC to present clear and quantified plans to reduce the country’s dependence on borrowing and to avoid another IMF programme in 2026.

As Ghanaians prepare to vote on December 7 to elect a new President and Members of Parliament, both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition NDC have launched their campaigns.

In a Facebook post, Mr Cudjoe urged the NDC to better coordinate their promises of job creation and to provide an estimated figure of how these initiatives will positively impact GDP.

He emphasised the importance of presenting well-defined and realistic economic plans to gain voter confidence.

“Meanwhile, the major opposition party, the NDC, should not assume 2024 is a done deal. Some of us are yet to see properly quantified interventions that will reduce our reliance on borrowing ,and crucially how we may avoid another IMF programme in 2026.”

“There is a need for the NDC to coordinate and relate the many promises of creating employment and ascertain by an estimated figure the qualitative addition to GDP.”

“IMANI plans presenting brief analysis with the public and media based on objective assessments of how the plans of the major political parties shall impact the country regardless of how extreme the partisan debate develops over the next few days and weeks,” he posted.

