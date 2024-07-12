The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has pledged to crack down on individuals unlawfully declaring themselves as chiefs.

The House of Chiefs expressed concern over the actions of some divisional chiefs and priests who have been creating new stools and taking oaths of allegiance from unauthorized chiefs, thereby causing chaos in the Greater Accra Region.

During a visit from the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, Acting President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, reaffirmed the traditional leaders commitment to addressing this issue.

“As a house and fathers of the land, we have encountered a situation where some individual chiefs arrogate onto themselves some powers that they do not have authority over. For example, some divisional chiefs, priests, etc. go to the extent of creating new stools and taking oaths of allegiance from some ignorant people who call themselves chiefs and these practices ought to be stopped forthwith.

“The most common and annoying act of such people is that some even go to the extent of stampeding paramount chiefs from ascending onto their thrones in the name of being an acting President.

“These acts have gone unchecked for a while, but trust me, these acts of lawlessness will be rooted out by the Regional House of Chiefs” he stated.

