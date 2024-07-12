As part of the annual stakeholder engagements for the Volta River Authority’s (VRA) emergency preparedness plan, officials from the VRA, led by Deputy Chief Executive in charge of services, Ing. Ken Arthur, met with the Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, and representatives from various security agencies.

This meeting coincides with the VRA’s ongoing sensitisation exercise in downstream communities south of the Akosombo Dam, which were affected by last year’s dam spillage.

So far, the VRA has engaged traditional authorities, religious leaders, and opinion leaders in the North Tongu and South Tongu districts through sensitisation workshops.

Ing. Arthur explained that, stakeholder engagement and community sensitisation have become necessary due to the rainy season and the anticipated increase in water volumes.

He stated that a precautionary spill might be necessary if rainfall volumes increase, even though the current water level in the Akosombo Dam is relatively lower than at the same time last year.

The Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey, suggested widening the scope of engagements to ensure no critical groups or individuals likely to be affected by a potential spillage are left out.

Representatives from the security agencies assured the meeting of their readiness and support should a precautionary spillage be needed.

Attendees at the meeting included Deputy Minister Naana Eyiah, Acting Chief Director at the Ministry of Interior Doreen Annan, and Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Interior Samuel Amankwah.

From the security and relief agencies, attendees included Comptroller/General K.A. Takyi of the Ghana Immigration Service, CFO Julius Kuunuor from the fire service, COP Mohammed Suraj from the Ghana Police Service, Lt. Col. Alex Twumasi and Maj. Joshua Satekla from the Ghana Army, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Director of NADMO, PAEMT Alhassan Mohammed from the National Ambulance Service, and Seji Saji from NADMO.

Also present from the VRA were Acting Director of Water Resources/Renewable Energy Abdul Wahab and Corporate Communications Manager Francis Abban.

