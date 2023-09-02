Headmaster of the Sunyani Senior High School (SHS), Gordon Osei Marfo has advised parents and guardians whose children and wards are writing the 2023 West African Senior High School Examination (WASSCE) to remain calm.

He said relative calm and normalcy had returned to the school, with all the candidates writing the examination without any emerging challenges.

There was pandemonium at the school on Wednesday, August 30, around 2100 hours, when some of the WASSCE candidates ran amok at the compound.

Wielding offensive instruments, the action of the irate candidates, mostly boys, was to register their displeasure against certain decisions taken by school authorities, which they believed were strict and against their interests.

Most of the protestors were among the 500 candidates sitting the examination at the school’s assembly hall, a decision, according to the school authorities, was taken to help curb examination malpractices.

The candidates, however, believed such a decision was harsh and insisted on joining their other colleagues to write the examination in the classrooms, instead of the assembly hall.

Some of them took videos of their actions, which have since gone viral on social media.

Marfo described the incident as unfortunate during a visit to the school by the GNA, saying the school authorities had resolved the matter and things had returned to normalcy as the candidates were writing the examination in a peaceful atmosphere.

He added the school’s decision to allow the candidates to write the examination at the assembly hall was a directive from the Regional Education Directorate, saying a total of 1,495 candidates were writing the examination on campus.

