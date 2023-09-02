The Governing Board of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has announced the appointment of Mrs. Mary Awelena Addah as the organisation’s new Executive Director.

Mrs. Addah’s appointment takes effect on September 4, 2023, and she succeeds Mrs Linda Ofori Kwafo in this pivotal role.

Mary Addah is a well-known figure in the realm of anti-corruption advocacy and governance.

According to the GII Board in a statement, her impressive track record includes numerous media engagements addressing corruption-related issues, where her expertise and adeptness have been evident.

Her journey with GII commenced in November 2009 when she joined as a Senior Programmes and Research Officer.

Over the years, she ascended through the ranks, eventually becoming GII’s programme manager in May 2014, a position she held until her new appointment as Executive Director.

Prior to her tenure at GII, Mrs Addah amassed experience in both state and non-state organisations, including the Ghana Trade and Livelihoods Coalition (GTLC), the Centre for Community and Social Development (CENCOSAD), and the Ghana Education Service.

Mrs. Addah holds a Master’s degree in development studies and a Bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Ghana.

Her other credentials include multiple certificates in Governance, Anti-Corruption, Leadership, Fundraising, and Monitoring and Evaluation from esteemed institutions such as the Robert Wagner Graduate School at New York University and DANIDA fellowships.

Her expertise extends to the intricate intersections between governance, public policy, and the fight against corruption.

Her active involvement in various anti-corruption initiatives underscores her commitment to the cause.

She serves as a crucial member of the steering committee of Ghana’s Citizens’ Movement against Corruption (CMaC), represents civil society organisations (CSOs) on the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Steering Committee, and is a member of the NACAP Monitoring and Implementation Committee (MONICOM), among other notable roles.

The statement signed by Reverend Dr. Emmanuel K. Ansah, Board Chair of GII, said Mrs. Mary Awelana Addah’s appointment as the Executive Director of GII signals a new era in the organisation’s dedication to combating corruption and promoting integrity within Ghana.

“With her wealth of experience and commitment, the fight against corruption is set to reach new heights under her leadership.”