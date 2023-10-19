Primetime Limited, the organisers of the National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ) has postponed the finale for the 2023 edition to October 31, 2023.

The finale was initially scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the National Theatre in Accra.

However, the organisers have explained the change in date is to make way for the funeral of the Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

This is due to the ban on noise-making, trading and other public activities within that period as part of tradition in line with the final funeral rites.

Meanwhile, Primetime has conveyed its deepest condolences to His Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, Niimei, Naamei and the Ga State, during this period of mourning.

Below is the statement: