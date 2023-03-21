FC Köln defender, Kingsley Schindler, has been handed a maiden call-up to the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Schindler will replace injured Tariq Lamptey who has failed to recover for the games.

The Brighton defender was named in Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad for the games but has been forced out due to injury.

The 29-year-old Schindler has made 26 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season.

READ ALSO

Meanwhile, Seventeen (17) players are in camp ahead of the trip to Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon.

They include Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Patrick Kpozo, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Andre Ayew, Joseph Painstil, Ransford Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Majeed Ashimeru and Edmund Addo.

The remaining players are expected in camp on Tuesday morning ahead of the trip.

Ghana will take on Angola in the first leg against Angola on Thursday, March 23 before heading to Luanda for the reverse fixture on March 27.