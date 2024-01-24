Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil has rendered an apology to Ghanaians following the team’s inability to progress in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The swift winger expressed remorse on his X (formerly Twitter) page after Cameroon secured their qualification with a 3-2 victory over The Gambia, officially ending Ghana’s journey in the competition on Tuesday.

Ghana, who were hoping to end its 42-year trophy drought ended its AFCON run with just two points, failing to secure a win in any of the three group stage matches—marking the team’s second consecutive elimination at this stage.

Paintsil, known for his response to former Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton’s comment about his fatigue during Ghana’s 2-2 draw with Mozambique, found himself in the spotlight.

Hughton has since been dismissed as the head coach of the Black Stars as announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday evening following the disappointing campaign.

Reflecting on Ghana’s unfulfilled expectations in Cote D’Ivoire, the former Tema Youth player penned a message on his X page, saying, “Sincere apologies to the good people of Ghana. We are truly sorry for not meeting your expectations. Important lessons to take away from this unforgettable experience.”

“Thank you for coming through with your support in our low moments” he added.

