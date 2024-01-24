The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced plans to undertake emergency maintenance works on the CLOU Prepayment Metering System’s server.

This will affect the buying and selling of prepaid credit at vending points as maintenance works are carried out.

The system downtime is scheduled for Thursday, January 25, from midnight to Friday, January 26, at 10 am.

All CLOU prepaid customers are thus advised to purchase enough prepaid credit to last the downtime period.

The ECG apologised for any inconvenience caused as a result.

