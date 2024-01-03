Goalkeeper Richard Ofori and Jordan Ayew joined the Black Stars’ training camp on Wednesday, January 3, marking their first participation in the team’s preparations for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Notably, the duo was absent during the initial training session held on Tuesday.

During the training session at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Jordan Ayew actively participated under the guidance of the technical team, as evidenced by a tweet from the official Ghana Black Stars Twitter account.

Similarly, Orlando Pirates’ goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, also engaged in training with the team for the first time, showcasing his readiness for the AFCON tournament.

Looking ahead, Mohammed Kudus and striker Inaki Williams are anticipated to join the team’s camp in Kumasi on Thursday.

As part of their pre-tournament preparations, the Black Stars are scheduled to play a friendly against Namibia on January 8, just before departing for Ivory Coast in two days.

Ghana, one of the 24 participating countries in the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, has been grouped with Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in Group B.

The tournament commences in nine days, with the Black Stars facing Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Subsequently, they will play against Egypt at the same venue four days later and Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.