Nigeria beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0 to progress to the last 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The winner came when Opa Sangante diverted a Moses Simon cross into his own net nine minutes before the break.

Both sides had goals ruled out in the second half for offside, while Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen also had an effort disallowed for handball.

Jose Peseiro’s side finished second in Group A behind Equatorial Guinea, who beat hosts Ivory Coast 4-0.

The Super Eagles will face the second-placed side from Group C, which will be Senegal, Guinea or Cameroon, in the last 16 on Saturday (20:00 GMT).

Meanwhile, Bouchra Karboubi became the second woman to referee an Afcon finals game, following in the footsteps of Salima Mukansanga in Cameroon two years ago, with the Moroccan also making history by heading the first all-female officiating team at the finals.