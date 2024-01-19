Ghana’s coach, Chris Hughton, has supported his team after drawing against Egypt on Thursday evening in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars, in their second group match, found themselves in a 2-2 draw against Egypt, the record winners, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Despite a remarkable brace by Mohammed Kudus in his AFCON debut, defensive lapses allowed Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed to capitalize and level the score.

Hughton, however, chose to divert attention from the errors, asserting that mistakes are an inherent part of the game.

In his post-game comments, he stated, “As a coach of a group of players, you feel frustrated because in performance but mistakes in the game are part of the game, and you hope you make fewer mistakes than the other.”

Acknowledging that teams inevitably make mistakes during matches, Hughton emphasized the need to minimize errors.

He noted, “Sometimes teams can make a lot of mistakes and the opposition doesn’t capitalize on them. Unfortunately, through the mistakes we made today, the opposition was able to capitalize on them.”

In a pragmatic outlook, Hughton emphasized the acceptance of mistakes as an integral aspect of the game, stating, “But we have to accept [it’s] part of the game. You have to try to limit the amount of errors or mistakes that you make. And of course, the team that limits it the most is a team that has a better chance of winning.”

With this result, the Black Stars currently occupy the bottom spot in Group B.

They now face a crucial must-win situation against Mozambique in their final group game on Monday, January 22, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, with kickoff scheduled at 20:00 GMT.

