Self-proclaimed prophet, Fire Ogya, is currently under fire following his failed predictions about Egypt vs Ghana match in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football match.

The controversial prophet had said Ghanaian player, Kudus would disappoint on the field, while Jordan Ayew would perform ‘wonders and miracles.’

In his prophecy, Prophet Ogya specifically mentioned that Kudus, who is widely regarded as a rising soccer star, would be abysmal during the match.

But he said Jordan Ayew would live up to the expectations of Ghanaians.

Contrary to Prophet Ogya’s predictions, Kudus emerged as the star player of the match, scoring both goals for the Black Stars.

His outstanding performance earned him the title of Man of the Match, disproving the prophet’s claims about his subpar showing.

Social media platforms and football enthusiasts are breathing on the neck of Prophet Ogya for the inaccuracies.

Many are questioning the credibility of such predictions when in football, outcomes are determined by players performance.