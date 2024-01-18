Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo has cautioned the Black Stars to beat Egypt to brighten their chances.

Ghana will face the record champions in their second Group B game in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament later tonight at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opener on Sunday, Chris Hughton and his charges must record a win against the North African country to keep their chances of ending their 42-year trophy drought alive.

Ahead of the game, the former Berekum Chelsea Chief Executive Officer (CEO) says the players must motivate themselves and go out to win against the Pharaohs.

“There is no motivation that is bigger than them trying to win today’s game. There is no motivation that is bigger than they motivating themselves,” Mr Oduro Sarfo told Adom FM‘s ‘Dwaso Nsem‘ on Thursday.

“After the match, we have spoken to them a lot but they have their motivation in their hands. They are holding their destiny in their hands I believe with a good lineup today I think we will see heaven,” he added.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled at 20:00GMT.

