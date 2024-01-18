Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Novihoho Afaglo has rescued the people of Amedzikorpe in the Volta region from having to walk long distances to access potable drinking water.

Mr Afaglo has led the chiefs and people to commission the first ‘Water for All Borehole’ project at Amedzikorpe.

The project is aimed at providing potable drinking water for all the adjoining communities.

Speaking to the media after handing over the project last Saturday January, Mr. Afaglo said the project is in support of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama’s building the Ghana we all wants together agenda.

He has promised to build additional nine boreholes in the neighboring communities to enable them get easy access to potable water.

Reacting to the good gesture, the people of Amedzikorpe praised the businessman for remembering their plight and prayed for long life and prosperity for him in the coming years.

