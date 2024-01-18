Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew, has refuted claims that the current squad lacks commitment to represent their country.

Criticized for their perceived lack of urgency, the Ghana national team faced a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Addressing the criticism in a pre-match press conference ahead of the second Group B clash with Egypt later tonight, Ayew asserted, “Well, first of all, I don’t agree with that. No one lacks commitment.” He emphasized that every player gives their all in football, considering it their “bread and butter.”

Ayew acknowledged the challenging situation after the loss to Cape Verde but insisted that the team is fully committed.

He expressed confidence in their ability to turn things around in the upcoming match against Egypt.

“Tomorrow is going to be a tough game. We put ourselves in this situation and we need to come out of it” Ayew said.

The Crystal Palace forward recognized the significance of the match and assured fans that the team is determined to perform well in the tournament.

Ayew highlighted their readiness to face the challenges and affirmed, “We didn’t just come here just to visit Abidjan, we came here to perform well.”

Despite acknowledging the need to do more, he emphasized the team’s preparedness for the crucial match against Egypt, rejecting the notion that the players lack commitment.

The kick-off for the match is scheduled at 20:00 GMT.

