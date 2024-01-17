Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has revealed that Mohammed Kudus will have to be assessed by the medical team of the team Black Stars before the game against Egypt.

The West Ham United attacker missed Ghana’s opening group game against Cape Verde on Sunday due to an injury despite having trained with the team.

Ahead of the second Group B game on Thursday, January 18 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Hughton confirmed that Kudus will have to be assessed today and tomorrow before the game.

“We will continue to assess Mohammed Kudus. He has trained in the last few days,” he said at the press conference on Wednesday.

“We will assess him and make a decision tomorrow,” he added.

Mohammed Kudus trained with the team on Tuesday as they prepare to face the second AFCON champions.

Ghana, who sits bottom of their group will hope to record their first win of the tournament as they hope to march on to end its 42-year trophy drought.

Kick-off for the much-anticipated game has been scheduled at 2:00GT.

READ ALSO