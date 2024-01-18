The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) has asked the National Labour Commission (NLC) to reschedule a meeting which was set for Thursday, January 18, 2024.

The request according to the Association has been necessitated by an emergency with the National Executives Council (NEC) on the same day.

In a statement, SSA-UoG noted it did not receive the NLC’s summons on time and at the moment all NEC members are out of town.

They have therefore proposed for the meeting to be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

NLC’s summons is on the back of a nationwide strike declaration by SSA-UoG on Wednesday.

The indefinite action according to them is in protest of the government’s persistent disregard for the welfare of the senior staff, particularly concerning critical issues of pensions and condition of service.

Below is the statement on NLC’s summons: