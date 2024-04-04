The Matchday 24 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League promise excitement as teams gear up for action-packed clashes this weekend.

Starting on Friday, Nations FC will face off against Great Olympics at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, with kickoff set for 15:00GMT.

On Saturday, Bechem United will take on Asante Kotoko at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, while Accra Lions will play against Bofoakwa Tano at the Accra Sports Stadium, both matches kicking off at 15:00GMT.

Sunday’s lineup includes Hearts of Oak hosting Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium, Nsoatreman FC facing Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Kronmansah Park, and Karela United welcoming Heart of Lions at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre.

Aduana FC will clash with Real Tamale United at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, Premier League leaders FC Samartex will go head-to-head against defending champions Medeama SC, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00GMT.

Meanwhile, the game between Dreams FC and Legon Cities has been postponed due to Dreams FC’s involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Full Fixtures