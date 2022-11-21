Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, says Ghanaians are eager to see the team seek revenge against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup group stage clash considering their history.

Ghana was on the verge of history in 2010 – becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of a senior World Cup before Luis Suarez struck.

Dominic Adiyah’s header from a free kick in the stoppage time was deliberately handled on the goal line by Suarez, although he got sent off.

However, Gyan failed to convert the resulting spot-kick before Uruguay triumphed on penalties.

“Everyone in Ghana is waiting for the game against Uruguay because of what happened in 2010,” Gyan said as a co-anchor on a SuperSport World Cup show.

“We feel like it is our opportunity to get revenge,” the country’s all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals added.

While Suarez is still active and will most definitely feature against Ghana, Gyan is retired and will only participate as a TV analyst.

Ghana will meet Uruguay in their last Group H game on December 2. The Black Stars will open their campaign against Portugal before taking on South Korea.