Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong has been named in Netherlands’ final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Frimpong has made a total of 19 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen scoring five goals in the process in the ongoing season.

Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, and Tyrell Malacia have been named in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Injured Barcelona forward Memphis Depay and uncapped 19-year-old midfielder Xavi Simons have also been included.

United midfielder Donny van de Beek has not been picked by coach Louis van Gaal.

Veteran NEC Nijmegen goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 33, has also been overlooked.

The World Cup runs from 20 November to 18 December.

The Netherlands play Senegal on 21 November, Ecuador on 25 November, and Qatar on 29 November in Group A.

Netherlands squad: