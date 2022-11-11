SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 16 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 12 to Sunday 13 November 2022.

The pick of Premier League matches for this final round before the mid-season break encompassing the 2022 World Cup sees Newcastle United host Chelsea at St. James Park on Saturday evening.

The Magpies have enjoyed a fine campaign thus far and will be looking to underline the progress they have made under manager Eddie Howe by claiming the scalp of the Blues – though Graham Potter’s side have also put together some impressive showings in recent times.

“You try to assess the whole picture but I think for me I am very much a person that I want to commit to something fully. I think that is the best way for success,” said Newcastle boss Howe. “So that’s why I decided to do what I done with my family and bring everyone up and make that commitment. I will go all in and give everything I can for success.

“This is the best way for me. Off the pitch to stay sane and to try to deliver the best for my players I need to be happy and content with my life. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. But I will have the feeling I have given everything, my best effort, that’s the only thing I can do.”

Saturday also features champions Manchester City looking to go to the break on the back of a home win when they welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium, and the same can be said of Arsenal when they head to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta recently reserved some special praise for midfielder Granit Xhaka, who has come through tough times with the club to be a beloved figure: “He has faced adversity in difficult moments, he has put his arm up when he had something different to do, his work ethic, the way he is as a person, the way he treats everyone around the club, and the love for this football club and profession is unquestionable. He fully deserves that and I’m really happy to see him enjoying his career.”

Sunday sees Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Aston Villa to the South coast, and the final Premier League match before Qatar 2022 is the meeting of Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage in West London, with the hosts looking to spring a major upset.

Premier League broadcast details, 12-13 November 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 12 November

14:30: Manchester City v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Bournemouth v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:00: Liverpool v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Action

17:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: West Ham United v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

19:30: Newcastle United v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:45: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 13 November