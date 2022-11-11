SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 15 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 November 2022.

The top clash from Serie A in this round – which will be the final set of matches in the Italian top flight before a break for the 2022 World Cup – sees Juventus welcome Lazio to the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday night.

This clash sees Le Aquile test out their improving form against a Bianconeri side which has struggled for consistency across all competitions – and will also see manager Maurizio Sarri (the last man to take Juve to the Scudetto) come up against his old employers.

“Lazio are in good shape, have played well from the start,” said Sarri. “We’re still at the beginning. It’s a bit better compared to last season on a tactical level, seeing as seven or eight were already with us, but in terms of mentality we did start from scratch.

“The biggest mistake my players could make would be to listen to this rubbish about the Scudetto. Unfortunately, the city of Rome is a specialist in this sort of thing, building teams up and then crushing them to dust.”

Reigning champions AC Milan will be at home to Fiorentina earlier in the evening, with manager Stefano Pioli urging his players to remain focused right up to the breaking point of the campaign: “We have to play with our mentality and it is the next step, where we would show that we are doing better than last year. We need concentration for the next match.”

Sunday also features a black-and-blue derby between Atalanta and Internazionale, as well as Roma hosting Torino, while the pick of matches on Saturday sees Napoli welcome Udinese. The Zebrette will hope to revive the excellent form they showed earlier this season, but will come up against a Neapolitan side which has played some of the best football in Europe this term.

Udinese manager Andrea Sottil will hope Irish youth international Festy Ebosele (who is of Nigerian descent) can make another impressive impact: “I would pick him again as he trains hard,” said the tactician of the 20-year-old. “He’s a young lad who is settling in and making progress.”

Serie A broadcast details, 11-13 November 2022

All times CAT

Friday 11 November

21:45: Empoli v Cremonese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 12 November

16:00: Napoli v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Sampdoria v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Bologna v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 13 November