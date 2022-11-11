Thiago Alcantara and Sergio Ramos are the biggest names who have been left out of Spain’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Luis Enrique has opted to go for a younger set of players, including Pedri and Gavi, whilst forward Ansu Fati is set to compete in his first major tournament.

As for Thiago, he has been one of Liverpool’s best players in their disappointing season, but won’t feature in Qatar.

Ramos has been out of favour under Enrique, after the Paris Saint-Germain star also missed last year’s European Championships, although he had been injured for much of the season.

However, he has been a key player in PSG’s defence in the current campaign and it looks like the 36-year-old may not participate in a World Cup in his career again.

“I am convinced that we are going to fight in the World Cup,” said Enrique. “I think there are players who deserve to be there, I’m the first to admit it. This is my and my staff’s selection.

“There is no doubt what you are going to see in the World Cup. We will try to control the game, dominate and create more than our opponents.

“I think our rivals will see Spain among the candidates to win the tournament.”

SPAIN WORLD CUP SQUAD