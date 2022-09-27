Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, Kurt Okraku, says the Black Stars have a squad to compete at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After failing to book a place in the Mundial in 2018, the West African secured a place in the global showpiece at the expense of Nigeria in March after two-legged playoff games.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

With Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, and other players switching nationality to play for the four-time African champions, the FA boss believes Ghana has a good team to put up a good fight at the Mundial.

“We are going to Qatar as one of the five countries that represent Africa and that is something to be proud of. In 2010, we made all of Africa very proud of us,” he told deia.eus in an interview.

“Yes, I know. We are going to this World Cup with a very good team. A team that is enjoying a new stage under new leadership on the bench. We have a group of very young but also very talented footballers.

READ ALSO

“I think we are going to go to Qatar fully convinced that we are going to be a very competitive team in the three games of the group stage.

“Our ambition is to get through that first phase and then once you do, you never know what might happen. But believe me, the world will take Ghana very seriously,” he added.

The 22nd edition of the global tournament has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.