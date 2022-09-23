Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has admitted that he made mistakes in his player selection following Black Stars’ defeat against Brazil.

At the Le Harve in France on Friday night, the West African country suffered a 3-0 defeat against the five-time world champions in an international friendly.

Addo fielded a relatively weaker side but speaking after the game, the Borussia Dortmund assistant gaffer said he has learned from the defeat and will ring changes based on performance against Nicaragua on Tuesday.

“I think I made mistakes,” he said after the game.

“I learned a lot more about my players and picking the next start XI will depend on the performance in this game,” he added.

He also reiterated that his team selection was not a gamble.

“My selection was not a gamble,” Addo said after the game. “It was a decision of complex things.”

Richarlison struck twice as Brazil showcased their World Cup credentials by putting on an attacking masterclass.

Marquinhos headed Brazil in front from a corner and Richarlison doubled the lead before the half-hour.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker nodded in a third on 40th minute mark.

Ghana will take on Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 in Spain in their second friendly game.