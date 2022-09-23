Brazil continued their dominance over the Black Stars as they record a convincing 3-0 win on Friday night at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France in an international friendly.

PSG skipper and defender, Marquinhos opened the scoring for the Selecao in the 19th minute of the game, rising the highest to Rafinha’s cross from the corner.

Some 10 minutes later, the five-time world champions increased their tally as Tottenham Hotspur forward, Richarlison scored from outside the 18-yard box.

Ghana looked non-existent even after conceding two goals in the opening 30 minutes.

Brazil, taking advantage of Ghana’s lack of control added a third with Richarlison scoring again from a Neymar set-piece to make it 3-0 in the first half.

After the recess, Otto Addo introduced Inaki Williams, who was making his debut after switching nationality while Mohammed Salisu also came on for the second 45 minutes.

Ghana looked lively in the opening 15 minutes of the half with Inaki making some good runs down the right but very little could be done from the half chances presented to them.

In terms of defending, the Black Stars were up to the task and held the Brazilians, who continued to threaten.

However, they were unable to add to their three goals scored from the opening 45 minutes as the game ended 3-0.

The Black Stars’ winless run against the Selecao continues after the game in France.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey also made his debut with a fine performance.

The game forms part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

What next?

Addo’s side will face Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 in Spain in their second game of this international window.