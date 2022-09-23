A truck was seen burning on the Accra-Tema Motorway earlier today.

Snippets of the incident from social media show the vehicle in flames as passersby stand helplessly.

In subsequent videos, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were seen attempting to douse the inferno.

Truck ablaze on Accra-Tema motorway affecting traffic flow

It is not clear yet what caused the accident which has slowed the pace of traffic on the stretch.

Vehicles that got to the scene on their commute meandered their ways around it.