Once again, the giants in waste management in Africa have lifted the flag of Ghana high. Aside exhibiting its footprints in the waste management space in Africa, Zoomlion Ghana presented its Circular Economy initiatives to delegates at the Recycling & Waste Management (RWM) Let’s Recycle live Conference.

The RWM Let’s Recycle Live was held in Birmingham, UK, [September 14 – 15, 2022] to provide companies around the globe with a platform to showcase their innovations, exchange expertise and develop business partnerships in the areas of Circular Economy and Sustainability.

Gone are the days when the centre of innovation, knowledge and expertise in waste management resided exclusively in the developed world. Today, Zoomlion is showing that Africa is capable of providing sustainable solutions that meet international standards and are unique to our peculiar African context.

Mrs. Florence A. Larbi (the COO of our Environment and Sanitation Group) in her presentation, espoused Zoomlion’s focal shift from the linear handling of waste to a Circular Economy that ensures the sustainability of our planet. She highlighted initiatives such as compost production, plastic recycling, biochar production and tyre recycling which were initially found only in developed countries but now made possible in Ghana by Zoomlion.



Mrs. Betty Brown Nyadu, Mrs. Rosemond Okae Atiemo, Mr Ernest Donkor Attoklo, and Mr. Alexander Kumi-Larbi Jr were also in attendance.



Below are some images from the conference: