Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has stated that Ghana’s friendly game against Nicaragua will afford the technical team the opportunity to try new systems as he does not expect the South Americans to pose a similar threat to Brazil.

Ghana faces Nicaragua on Tuesday evening in Spain, four days after succumbing to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil in France.

The games form part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to begin in November 2022.

“It’s another good test match for us, just to find each other the patterns, prime connections and we are happy to be here to play an opponent like Nicaragua.

“We hopefully can try a lot of things. I don’t think it will be as tough as the match against Brazil but it’s a different tough opponent because they have proved in previous games that they can harm other teams so it’s going to be interesting,” he said at the pre-game press conference.

The match kicks off at 18:00GMT.