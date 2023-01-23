Dr Toni Aubynn says the Black Galaxies are determined to go all out to the final of the tournament of the ongoing 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN].

Ghana opened their campaign with a defeat against Madagascar before fighting back to beat Sudan in their second Group C game.

With the team yet to know the opponent in the quarterfinal of the tournament, Dr Aubynn, who is the Management Committee chairman of the team, says he is convinced the team is determined to win the ultimate.

According to him, it was unfortunate that a football powerhouse like Ghana has twice played in the final of the competition but was yet to return home with the trophy.

“That’s our hope and prayer. It is quite unacceptable that since the inception of this tournament, a giant football nation like Ghana has not got its name inscribed on the trophy,” he told Graphic Sports.

“Don’t forget that the last time we qualified was 2014 so we really mean business,” he assured.

Dr Aubynn explained that the strong comeback that the players exhibited during their game against Sudan was an indication that the team was ready and willing to make the nation proud.

“The fact that we came back to win from a goal down probably attests to the determination and resolve of the team,” he noted.

Ghana will play their quarterfinal game on Saturday.