Ghana’s Black Galaxies have been awarded three points for their final group C match against Morocco which was scheduled to be played on Monday, January 23, 2023, CAF has announced.

In its decision on the absence of the National Team of Morocco from Match number 5 of Group C against Sudan, the Organizing Committee announced that Sudan, Ghana & Madagascar will earn 3 points each in their matches against Morocco by 3-0 goal margins.

Below is the decision of the Organizing Committee:

The Organizing Committee of the African Nations Championship in its meeting held in Algiers on the 16th of January 2023 noted with regret the absence of the National Team of Morocco from Match number 5 of Group C between Morocco & Sudan in the frame of the group matches of the final tournament of CHAN2022.

READ ALSO

The Committee reviewed the referee’s and commissioner’s reports and applied the following articles of the competition’s regulations, namely Articles 83 & 84.

The Committee decided that:

• The Moroccan National team will lose all its matches by 3-0.

• Sudan, Ghana & Madagascar will earn 3 points each in their matches against Morocco.

• At the end of the phase of the group matches, the 1st and 2nd classified teams from Group C will qualify for the next round of the competition.

• Match number 22: Sudan vs. Madagascar initially scheduled to be played in Oran has been moved to Constantine without any change in the date and kick-off time.

• To submit the case to CAF Disciplinary Committee for further examination.